Graft raps filed vs Lorenzo, Yap

The Office of the Ombudsman filed graft charges against former Agriculture Secretary Luis Lorenzo Jr. and former National Food Authority (NFA) administrator Arthur Yap in connection with the alleged questionable procurement of fertilizer worth P46.4 million.

Also charged at the Sandiganbayan was Tomas Guibani, the former representative of the Philippine Phosphate Fertilizer Corp. (Philphos).

Yap is now a member of the House of Representatives, representing the third district of Bohol.

The Ombudsman alleged that Lorenzo and Yap conspired with Guibani to give unwarranted benefits, advantage and preference to Philphos, by directing the Regional Bids and Awards Committees…of NFA Regions 1 to 5 and the National Capital Region (NCR) to conduct procurement of their fertilizer requirements through the negotiated mode in violation of the general rule on competitive bidding prescribed under Section 10 of Republic Act 9184.

The officials were also accused of issuing a guideline that the opening of bids for the Luzon-wide procurement of fertilizers shall be simultaneously done at the NFA Central Office in Manila; and amending the original guideline allowing only those suppliers with depots within and/or adjacent to the procuring NFA region to participate as bidders; which issuances and directives were” allegedly “issued to ensure the award to Manila-based Philphos of the procurement contracts for the supply of fertilizers to NFA-NCR, NFA-Region 2, NFA-Region 3, NFA-Region 4, and NFA-Region 5.

The first charge sheet, which covered the period July 4, 2003 involved the P595,636.37 “procurement contract for the supply of 1,300 bags of fertilizers to NFA-NCR.”

The second charge sheet arose from the procurement contract for the supply of 14,000 bags of rice to Region 5 worth P9,580,000.

The third complaint, which covered the period July 30, 2003 “or sometime prior or subsequent thereto,” involved the P2,938,000 “procurement contract for the supply of 5,876 bags of fertilizers to NFA-Region 2.”

The fourth complaint arose from the P2 million procurement contract for the supply of 4,200 bags of fertilizers to NFA-Region 4 while the fifth charge involved the P31,320,758 “procurement contract for the supply of 66,782 bags of fertilizers to NFA-Region 3.”

The Ombudsman recommended P150,000 bail for each of the three accused.

The cases will be handled by the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division.