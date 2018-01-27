Grains agency runs after rice hoarders

THE National Food Authority (NFA) intensified its campaign against rice traders who hoard the grain or sell it illegally to the agency.

“We continue to run after the rice hoarders, those who divert NFA stocks. We really go after them, but this is under the jurisdiction of our operations department,” Ma. Theresa Villafuerte, NFA legal affairs department manager, told The Manila Times in an interview on Friday.

Baaed on NFA records, about five cases have been filed against rice hoarders since 2014 during the term of former NFA administrator Arthur Juan. The most controversial of this were the cases against rice trader Jojo Soliman whose warehouse in Bulucan was raided by authorities after the agency’s inspection team found that some sacks of rice were mixed with broken rice intended for animal feeds during an ocular inspection.

“In the ocular inspection by investigators, it was found that the stocks in the warehouse of Mr. Soliman were imported rice from Vietnam or Thailand,” Villafuerte said.

She added that the case is now pending at the Department of Justice (DoJ).

“We filed an administrative case against Soliman for violations of NFA rules on the grains business. He was found guilty and was made to pay a fine and suspended; the warehouse was ordered closed,” Villafuerte said.

In September 11, 2014, the NFA filed a charge of mislabeling of commercial rice against Purefeeds owned by Soliman.

Onovember 19, 2014, Soliman was found guilty.

On January 29, 2015, the NFA denied the motion for rconsideration Purefeeds f iled.

The NFA also filed a criminal case in July 2014 against the rice trader for mislabeling and re-bagging of the NFA rice to make it appear as commercial rice.

“The trader did this for the purpose of making a profit. The NFA charter or PD 4, states that acts of diversion, adulteration or co-mixing stocks, this is a criminal offense,” Villafuerte said.

On November 4, 2014, the City Prosecutor of Malolos issued a resolution. And on November 27, 2015, the NFA filed a petition for review to then Justice secretary now Sen. Leila de Lima.

On June 27, 2016, the agency filed a motion for rRreconsideration to the DoJ.

On June 3, 2016, the DoJ issued a resolution denying the NFA’a petition.