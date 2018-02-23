A grand coming out for Gilly Rustia

Hi Society just attended one of the most elegant and glamorous debut party of recent memory for Gilly Rustia, youngest daughter of one of the most lovely and enterprising couples in town Joel and Joy Rustia, who own Madison Galleries.

We were in awe as we stepped into the grand ballroom of the Shangri-La Fort, which was transformed into a Bronx New York setting in black and white, reminiscent of Holywood movies. Tables and chairs were elegantly set in copper gold and topped with fresh flowers, and yards ribbons scattered from floor to ceiling like colorful rays of light for the spectacular event.

The invitation itself already created a lot of excitement as the very unique invitation reminded us of an old vinyl record player which was packaged in a black box emblazoned in bright gold leaf stamp of the debutante’s name. A surprise music plays through an attached bluetooth speaker capturing the celebrant’s favorite music, Bruno Mars’ 24 Karat Magic.

As guests entered the ballroom lobby they were greeted by unique string and laser treatments, a 360 selfie platform, overflowing wines, champagne and cocktails and serenaded by a saxophonist

As Gilly Rustia came out to present herself, she glided perfectly in the most elegant and elaborate lavender ball gown with pastel colors of rich embroidery and crystals created by Randy Ortiz. The beautiful debutante serenaded the guests with romantic songs of Bruno Mars and several performances, together with her sisters Tara and Keana Rustia.

The pace and rhythm was quick from beginning to end through the mind blowing performance of Philippine All Stars, Baihana, Powerdance of Douglas Nieras and Rayver Cruz. A surprise number of the debutante’s father, Joel Rustia, with his own dance rendition inspired by Michael Jackson put all the guests in high spirits and set the mood for everyone to dance. It was a star-studded evening graced by celebrities in the likes of Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, John Estrada, Priscilla Estrada and Angelou de Leon. Indeed, it was a night to remember that ended beautifully.

The guests’ heart go out to Gilly and was applauded for choosing not to receive any gifts but instead a donation be made to the Philippine Cancer Society for the benefit of children with cancer in memory of her cousin, Gabbie Wambangco. Gilly may you continue to be as kindhearted and generous like your parents. May your tribe increase.