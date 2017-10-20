The Grand Dame hits 105

‘It’s a good story if it’s like the Manila Hotel’ – Ernest Hemingway

A historical landmark, an iconic hotel by the bay, a venue of great events and grand aspirations, an address of prestige. It has played home to kings and queens, world leaders in government and business, literary giants, sports and entertainment superstars and scientists. It is where poignant memories and stories have been made and continue to be made.

This is The Manila Hotel, the Philippines’ oldest premier hotel, affectionately nicknamed the capital’s Grand Dame.

On October 12, the historic establishment celebrated its 105th anniversary with long time patrons, partners, and bigwigs from government, business and media. As always, the Grand Dame knew how to play the perfect hostess in a gathering that overflowed with food and drink and first class entertainment led by no less than the country’s one and only Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and his namesake group of singers.

“More than 105 years ago, an idea was born. William Parson took over from Daniel Hudson Burnham who designed a wide and long tree-lined boulevard that began with a park and ended with a hotel. The hotel, which faces the Manila Bay in the West, the walled Intramuros in the East, and the park in the North, is The Manila Hotel. And the rest is history, replete with poignant memories and stories, which prompted [famous writer-novelist]Ernest Hemingway, to say, ‘It’s a good story if it’s like the Manila Hotel,” company president Joey Lina said in his welcome remarks as he looked at a sea of well wishers across the vast Fiesta Pavilion.

As he recalled the hotel’s beginnings and how it withstood the test of time, Lina stressed that what the establishment holds dear are “old world manners, a sense of theater, [with]every detail considered, [a]celebration of history [that is]always extraordinary and service from the heart.”

“These are the values we have strived to promote and uphold at The Manila Hotel,” he proudly declared.

“The Manila Hotel has so much to thank God for—its glorious 105 years of existence, its millions of loyal clientele and friends, past and present, our GSIS partner, hotel pioneers to new management headed by erstwhile visionary leader, our late Chairman Emilio Yap and his successor Basilio Yap and the inspiring and selfless efforts of its staff,” Lina continued.

His speech was the perfect segue to an audio-visual presentation that took guests down memory lane, showing in each frame how The Manila Hotel continues to embody its slogan, “Experience Treasure and Treasure the Experience” at the heart of the Philippines.

In a casual chat with The Manila Times during the party, Lina, a former senator and Laguna go­vernor, brushed aside the question whether he has plans to run for government again. He smiled and said he is entrusting his future to the most omnipotent force in the universe, and went on to enjoy his favorite hobby, to sing.

As a singer—one of the erstwhile Three Tenors from go­vernment with the late General Angelo Reyes and former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Bayani Fernando—Lina had been invited by Cayabyab to join him onstage, as with other guests like Presidential Legal Adviser Salvador Panelo.

Very much in his element as he returned to the hotel’s well wishers from The Manila Times—among them COO Blanca Mercado, Advertising Director Roda Zabat, Supplements Editor Lea Manto-Beltran and Account Manager Shane Carbonel—Lina burst into song anew and found a fellow singer in the paper’s Editor-in-Chief Nerilyn Tenorio, harmonizing in the George Canseco classic, “Ikaw.”

To the Grand Dame of Philippine hotels, congratulations and more power!