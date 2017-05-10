Grand Hyatt to be finished by year-end

The Grand Hyatt Manila Residences in Bonifacio Global City will be finished by the end of this year, along with the Grand Hyatt hotel occupying the upper floors of the adjacent Metrobank Financial Center, developer Federal Land said.

The Grand Hyatt Residences share the hotel brand under a licensing agreement, and also share the hotel’s opulent style and service. The 50-story residence tower houses just 239 units, all two-, three-, or four-bedroom layouts.

It stands next to the Metrobank Financial Center, which at 318 meters tall (66 stories) is currently the tallest building in the Philippines. The Grand Hyatt Hotel, with 461 guest rooms, occupies the top 25 floors of the building.

Signature features of the design are its spaciousness and its high-end fixtures and furnishings. The residential units have a floor-to-ceiling height of 3.5 meters, and the smallest two-bedroom units have a floor area of 103 square meters. The dominant interior finish throughout the residential areas is white marble with timber or natural stone flooring, and for the kitchens, the developer selected the world-renowned Gaggenau brand for appliances. Bathrooms are similarly well-appointed, featuring fixtures by Kohler and Grohe.

Many cues were taken from the high-end hotel experience in designing the Residences’ facilities and amenities. Six high-speed elevators service the building, a ratio of less than one unit per elevator on each floor, virtually guaranteeing on-demand availability for residents.

Building amenities include several multipurpose function rooms, a business center, game room, and children’s play room, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and kiddie pool, and a fitness center. Owners of units at the Grand Hyatt Residences also can enjoy services of the Grand Hyatt Hotel, including concierge, bell service, and valet, porter service, and public and private area cleaning. Hotel a la carte services are also available to residents, including daily housekeeping, private butler or chef, laundry service, room service, limousine service, and party and event planning service.

The Grand Hyatt Residences is a project of Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp., which is a joint venture of Federal Land and Japan’s ORIX.