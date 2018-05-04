Grand musical for Chinoys by a Chinoy

Musical as a genre on TV and film, is not as popular as the surfeit of sudsy melodramas, the swashbuckling action capers, and the slapstick comedies bordering on toilet humor dominating Filipino entertainment for many decades now.

There was “Sinta” in the late ‘70s with the dear departed Bernardo Bernardo in the lead with Quito Colayco as musical director. To the recent time, Chito Roño directed a musical film with Filipino characters in conflict with Middle East culture billed “Emir.” In the recent Metro Manila Film Festival, there was Nick Joaquin’s “Ang Larawan” directed by Loy Arcenas.

In theater, musical outputs also came far and between. The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) prior to the proclamation of Martial Law staged the Filipino adaptation of Brecht’s “The Woman of Setzuan” directed by its founder Cecile Guidote Alvarez at their turf in Rajah Sulayman, Fort Santiago.

In the ‘80s “Ready Na Ako Direk” showcased the tandem of Rio Locsin and Lito Pimentel at the Metropolitan Theater. Dulaang UP in the ‘90s among a few others, showcased the heroics of Emilio Aguinaldo in “1898” directed by the late Soxy Topacio.

Meanwhile, Tanghalang Pilipino at the Cultural Center of the Philippines had a musical version of Rizal’s “Noli Me Tangere” with the relatively unknown John Arcilla as the singing Rizal directed by Nonon Padilla.

Others were “Spoliarium” produced by Fides Cuyugan-Asencio; “ Katy! The Musical” with music by Ryan Cayabyab and story and libretto by Jose Javier Reyes; and “Alikabok” directed by the late Tony Espejo with music by Ryan Cayabyab.

Set against the dearth of the musical genre in this country, it was then a breath of fresh air when a good friend of Caveat Rebecca Shangkuan Chuaunsu announced that she was producing an original Filipino musical titled “Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical.”

In more ways than one, the musical is seen from the perspective of the more authentic and silent identity of Chinoys.

Rebecca has been know to Caveat since her UP days at Diliman where she stashed a doctoral degree in Theater Arts. Her filmography includes “Mano Po 7” where she played the domineering but reticent mother to Richard Yap, and “Dapit Hapon” where she palyed the pivotal role of a doctor diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The artist-producer has pointed out that the musical at hand is her most ambitious project in the realm of the performing arts to date. She is confident that this brainchild of hers will pull through successfully with veteran film and theater director Joel Lamangan at the helm bolstered by the creative team of writers headed by Ricky Lee, musical direction by Von De Guzman, and choreography by Douglas Nierras.

All systems go for the musical. It will open on June 29 at The Theater at Solaire Resort and Casino.

