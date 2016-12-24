Grand musical ‘A Little Princess’ closes Rep’s successful year

Repertory Philippines, popularly known as The Rep, proudly ended its 2016 season with a grand musical production of A Little Princess, which also marked its 50th anniversary. The showings were held at The OnStage Theater in Greenbelt 1, Makati City.

Based on the popular children’s novel written in 1905 by Frances Hodgson Burnett and acclaimed as one of the Top 50 best children’s books ever written, the musical adaptation was written by Brian Crawley and set to music by Andrew Lippa.

Jillian Ita-as and Maria Gabriela Gil Padilla led the cast of as Sara Crewe, a young girl who grew up in West Africa with a great big imagination, sent to boarding school in London by her father, wealthy and renowned adventurer Captain Crewe, played by Rep veteran actor Noel Rayos.

Others is the cast included Cara Barredo as Aljana, Jo Mari Logdat as the snobbish Lavinia (who also alternated with Padilla for this role), and Mary Patrice Pacis and Roselyn Perez alternating as the cruel and wicked old headmistress Miss Minchin.

Rep’s A Little Princess was directed and choreographed by highly respected theater director Dexter Santos, who is the director of the Dulaang UP School of Performing Arts and Literature, with musical direction by critically acclaimed musical arranger and composer EjayYatco.