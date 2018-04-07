Grand Strand golf courses made the list of the top 50 courses in S.C.

Eleven courses on the Grand Strand have been selected among the top 50 golf courses in the state for 2018 by the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel, led by The Dunes Golf and Beach Club at No. 9.

Kiawah Island Resort’s Ocean Course, which hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup matches and the 2012 PGA Championship, has been voted the best golf course in S.C. for the fourth consecutive time on the biennial list, edging Sea Pines Resort’s Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Harbour Town is hosting the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage for the 50th time next week, and the PGA Championship will return to the Ocean Course in 2021.

May River Golf Club at Palmetto Bluff climbed one spot to third, Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville slipped to fourth and Greenville Country Club’s Chanticleer Course remained fifth.

Other Strand courses in the top 50 are Caledonia Golf & Fish Club at No. 12, Tidewater Golf Club and Plantation at 27, Wachesaw Plantation at 28, DeBordieu Club at 30, The Reserve Club at 37, Surf Golf and Beach Club at 39, True Blue Golf Club at 40, the Grande Dunes Resort Course at 44, Barefoot Resort Dye Club at 46 and TPC Myrtle Beach at 47.

The Surf Club, Resort Course, Dye Club and TPC Myrtle Beach are new to the list this year.

The panel is composed of 125 golf enthusiasts from throughout the state, with 25 percent representing each of the geographic areas of the Upstate, the Midlands, the Lowcountry and the Strand.

Judging criteria include routing, variety, strategy, equity, memorability, aesthetics and experience. The best courses, public or private, are selected in even-numbered years, and the best public courses are ranked in odd-numbered years.

For the first time, the panel also voted on the Most Fun Courses to Play in the state, naming one in each area. Caledonia, with its mixture of scenery and strategic golf, was named the most fun on the Strand. The other winners were Bulls Bay in the Lowcountry, Palmetto Golf Club in the Midlands and the Walker Courses at Clemson in the Upstate.

