Grand teacher’s tribute at Mall of Asia Arena today

Celebrities set to grace day-long event

Teachers from across the nation will converge for the 10th year today at Mall of Asia Arena as PLDT’s Gabay Guro Foundation mounts its yearly tribute for professionals of this very important vocation in society.

A day-long event filled with games, raffle prizes and surprises, the tribute will culminate in a star-studded led by OPM artists as well as big celebrities, including GMA Network’s Primetime Queen Marian Rivera-Dantes.

This will be the star’s second time to grace the event, telling The Sunday Times Magazine how excited she is to be with the teachers again.

“Isang malaking karangalan para sa’kin na mapabilang sa okasyong ito para bigyang-pugay ang ating mga guro. Nais kong makiisa upang pasalamatan sila sa kanilang hardwork and dedication para sa kanilang trabaho. Sila ang aking inspirasyon lalo na sa aking bagong programa kung saan pinapakita ang kahalagahan ng mga guro bilang pangalawang magulang ng ating mga anak,” she said.

The teacher’s tribute also comes at an opportune time for the actress who will premiere her new series Monday night titled “Super Ma’am,” a fantasy series that highlights a teacher’s devotion to her students.

Gabay Guro is the much-awaited precursor to the annual celebration of National Teachers’ Month in October.