A grand welcome for a noted painter

One evening last week Caruso Italian Restaurant became the ultimate destination for art aficionados as its owner Emilio Mina collaborated with Polish businessman Maciej Podhajski and business partner Riza Hansen to mount the exhibit of Polish painter Natalia Biegalska.

Natalia Biegalska, born in 1986 in Poland, is recognized as one outstanding Polish artist from the younger generation. She comes from an artistic family having Boleslaw “Biegas” Biegalski—a well-known French painter, sculptor, playwright—for ancestor.

Natalia is one of the few artists in the world who paints using knives. In is no wonder then that world-renowned collectors have sought her paintings. In fact, this demand has increased the prices of her paintings from just 500 euros to 6,000 euros in just five years.

At the opening of the exhibit, special guests Congresswoman Imelda Romualdez Marcos, former Governor Chavit Singson, and famous sculptor Ramon Orlina headed the ribbon cutting.

Art lovers and art enthusiasts like Congressman Manny Lopez with lovely wife Suzette Hahn Lopez as well as international photographer Rupert and Tina Jacinto, and visiting Belgian couple Philippe Oyen and Miguel Sarmiento did not miss the event.

Businesswoman Julie Evangelista, who bought one of the paintings featured in the exhibit, was with interior designer Johnny Hubilla.

Lovely couple Gerry and Virginia Lane bought 2 paintings while Lord of Scents Joel Cruz who commissioned the painter for his family portrait with his three sets of twins.

Also in attendance were lawyer Rene and wife Anne Puno, Consul Mellie Ablaza, Consul Helen Ong, Chris Badiola, artist Marivic Rufino with diplomat Miguel Benavente, Noel and Duday Tuason, Marisa Fenton and Glecy Mojares, Mayenne Carmona, actress Jean Saburit, pianist Ingrid Santamaria and Maurice Lim.

Movie actor Ricky Davao was asked to sing several songs that delighted the guests. Emilio also obliged with several Italian songs.

Several guests stayed on to admire the paintings. The artist is still in Manila to do some more portraits. Watch out for another forthcoming exhibit at the Manila Peninsula Gallery.