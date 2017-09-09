Saturday, September 9, 2017
    Grandparent’s Day at the Shang with songs of Ryan Cayabyab

    Audiences of all ages are sure to enjoy the timeless songs of Maestro Ryan Cayabyab as interpreted by award-winning balladeer Basil Valdez with the accompaniment of the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra in celebration of Grandparent’s Day at the Shangri-La Plaza tonight at 6:30 pm.

    Conducting the orchestra is the veteran composer’s son, Antonio “Toma” Cayabyab, as this collaboration of music stalwarts brings the soothing sounds of the OPM icon’s greatest hits to the Grand Atrium, Level 2 of the Main Wing.

