Grandparents, mom and kids shot dead in Australia murder-suicide

SYDNEY: Three generations of a single family were identified on Saturday as the victims of Australia’s worst mass shooting in 22 years, a murder-suicide which left seven people dead. They included Katrina Miles, 35, and her four children—three boys and a girl aged eight to 13—who were found Friday in a shed on a rural property near the Margaret River wine region in Western Australia, police said. Miles’ mother Cynda Miles, 58, was found in the main house at the property and her father Peter Miles, 61, was found outside, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters. Three firearms licensed to Peter Miles were also found, he said. Confirming suggestions of a murder-suicide. Police are not searching for any other suspects, Dawson said. He added that it was too early to confirm which member of the family was the shooter, saying more forensic work was needed. He would only say police were alerted to the shootings by a phone call from a “male person” at the property, who was apparently the killer. Mass shootings are uncommon in Australia and Friday’s was the deadliest since a 1996 massacre that left 35 dead at Port Arthur in Tasmania.

AFP