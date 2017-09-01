Grandson of Nelson Mandela in PH for charity work

HIS Royal Highness Zwelivelile Mandelsizwe Mandela, Chief of the Royal House of Mandela and Honorable Member of the Parliament of South Africa, arrived in Manila Friday afternoon to do charity work, alongside the Miss World Organization. He is the eldest grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela who passed away in December 2013.

Chief Mandela joined Miss World Organization CEO and Chairman Julia Morley at a press conference in New World Makati and disclosed his itinerary for his four-day visit to the capital. He related that his family’s foundation, named after his grandfather, has long enjoyed the support of Miss World Charities in South Africa. This time, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has pledged to assist the organization in its charity work here in the Philippines.

Along with Morely, Mandela will pay a visit to Miss World’s “Beauty With A Purpose” beneficiaries in Manila, namely Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila (the official beneficiary of the Miss World Philippines Organization); Fr. Rocky Evangelista’s Tuloy Foundation for abandoned and street children in Muntinlupa; Philippine General Hospital’s pediatric ward; and World Philippines 2016 Catriona Gray’s “Paraiso the Bright Beginnings” project, which is a special school in Smokey Mountain.

Mandela’s outreach coincides with the coronation night of Miss World Philippines 2017 on September 3. He confirmed he would attend the pageant on Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena. IZA IGLESIAS