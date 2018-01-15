Grasp the new era in China’s development, open up a bright future for China-PH cooperation

Last of 3 parts

THIRD, we will step up discipline enforcement. The report to the 19th National Congress said that, when we step up the enforcement of political and organizational discipline, party members will better observe discipline on upholding integrity, on interacting with the people, and discipline regarding work and life. Discipline is most important.

We conduct four forms of oversight over discipline compliance, namely, 1) criticism and self-criticism activities and oral and written inquiries which are to be conducted regularly, to ensure that those who have committed minor misconduct are made to “redden and sweat”; 2) light penalties and minor organizational adjustments to official positions, which are to be applied in the majority of cases; 3) heavy penalties and major adjustments to official positions, which are to be applied in a small number of cases; and 4) investigation and prosecution, which are to be undertaken in a very small number of cases involving serious violations of discipline and suspected criminal activity.Party members are encouraged to learn from mistakes to prevent recurrence. We hope to identify problems early and correct them while they are nascent so that fewer of our party members will have to end up in prison. Strict discipline is actually true care for party members.

Fight against corruption

Fourth, we will secure a sweeping victory in the fight against corruption. There are no quick or easy fixes to corruption. Currently, the fight against corruption remains grave and complex. We are very clear about this. The report to the 19th National Congress clearly states that in the fight against corruption, we will continue to see that there are no no-go zones, no ground is left unturned, and no tolerance is shown for corruption. We will impose tight constraints, maintain a tough stance and a long-term deterrence, punish both those who take bribes and those who offer them. We will punish those corrupt officials who ignore warnings, who are constantly reported by the people and who are in important positions and will possibly be promoted. We will prevent interest groups that are both politically and economically corrupt from arising within the party. We will strengthen deterrence so officials don’t dare to, strengthen the cage of institutions so they’re unable to, and strengthen their vigilance so they have no desire to, commit acts of corruption.

Fifth, we will carry out discipline inspection and supervision, and station discipline inspection officers at government agencies. We will improve the oversight system and the party’s ability to purify itself. The ultimate goal of exercising full and strict self-governance is to find a way to effectively self-supervise as the party is the long-term governing party of China. We have successfully integrated intraparty oversight with public oversight, promoted discipline inspection at the prefectural and county levels and improved stationed supervision. We are reforming the national supervision system, conducting trials throughout the country. We will establish supervisory commissions at the prefectural and county levels and establish a national supervisory commission. This way, inspection, station and supervision will all be in place, thus complete the party’s and the country’s oversight systems.

The Communist Party of China strives for both the well-being of the Chinese people and human progress.To make new and greater contributions for mankind is our party’s abiding mission.

First, the historic achievement we’ve made so far is a major contribution to the world in itself. Over the past five years, the Chinese economy has contributed over 30 percent of global growth, making China the biggest contributor, the driver and stabilizer of global growth. From 1978 to 2016, 730 million rural Chinese were lifted out of poverty, which accounts for 70 percent of the global total, a significant contribution to the global cause of poverty reduction.

Offering Chinese solutions

Second, China is devoted to promote world peace and common development. China remains firm in its commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and to forging a new form of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation. We call on the people of all countries to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, to build an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity. China will play its role as a major country, actively participate in the development and reform of the global governance system and contribute Chinese wisdom and strength.

Third, China has offered Chinese solutions to problems facing mankind. The path, the theory, the system, and the culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics have kept developing, blazing a newtrail for other developing countries to achieve modernization, offering a new option for other countries and nations who want to speed up their development while preserving their independence.

Fourth, China has offered Chinese wisdom in advancing the political civilization of human society. In recent years, we have actively developed socialist democracy and advanced law-based governance.We have stepped up institution-building across the board to make integrated advances in party leadership, the running of the country by the people, and law-based governance; and we have continuously improved the institutions and mechanisms by which the party exercises leadership. Steady progress has been made in enhancing socialist democracy. We are fully confident and capable of making new contributions to enriching and developing world political civilization.

Fifth, China has been devoted to making new contributions to global ecological conservation. Over the past five years, across-the-board efforts to conserve resources have seen encouraging progress; the intensity of energy and resource consumption has been significantly reduced. Smooth progress has been made in major ecological conservation and restoration projects; and forest coverage has been increased. Ecological and environmental governance has been significantly strengthened, leading to marked improvements in the environment. Taking a driving seat in international cooperation to respond to climate change, China has become an important participant, contributor, and torchbearer in the global endeavor for ecological civilization. The Congress said that China must pursue a model of sustainable development featuring increased production, higher living standards, and healthy ecosystems. We must continue the Beautiful China initiative to create good working and living environments for our people and play our part in ensuring global ecological security.

Not a zero-sum game

A single flower does not make spring; while one hundred flowers in full blossom bring spring to the garden. China is not only a beneficiary but also a contributor to economic globalization. China’s opening up to the world is not a zero-sum game but will generate win-win outcomes. Since its introduction in 2013, the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has been translated from an idea into action, becoming the world’s largest platform for international cooperation and a popular international public good. From 2014 to 2016, total trade between China and countries along the Belt and Road has surpassed $3 trillion, and China’s accumulative investment in these countries surpassed $50 billion, helping create 180 thousand jobs in these countries.

The Chinese and Philippines economies are highly complementary. There is great potential in China-Philippines cooperation. We are very happy to see that, in the past year, led and promoted by high-level exchanges between the two countries, the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the Philippines has been accelerating, generating a number of important outcomes. Major progress has been made in the first batch of infrastructure projects; the second batch is well under way. From January to November in 2017, China imported 13,000 batches of tropical fruits from the Philippines; 14 new air routes were added between our two countries. In 2017, Chinese people made over one million visits to the Philippines. From January to October, bilateral trade reached $41.5 billion, an increase of 8.2 percent, making China the largest trading partner of the Philippines.

We are fully aware that problems and challenges, even mistrust and misunderstanding are bound to arise when we promote the Belt and Road Initiative together. But there is one thing I would like to point out. The Belt and Road Initiative, though being a Chinese creation, is not a solo performed by China alone; rather, it is a symphony played by all parties involved. Every country is an equal participant, contributor and beneficiary of this important global public good. In promoting this initiative, China will share its development experience with the world without reservation. China will not interfere in other’s internal affairs; will not export its social system and development model; will not impose its own will on others.

As a Philippines proverb goes, seize today and you will not lose tomorrow. China is willing to work with the Philippines to seize the day and press on. We will carry forward the Silk Road Spirit featuring peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, mutual benefit and win-win to further deepen China-Philippines friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Jointly we will create a better future for China-Philippines cooperation.

Mr. Meng Xiangfeng is a member of the CPC Central Committee, executive deputy secretary of the working committee for organs directly under the CPC Central Committee, and deputy chief of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. This article is from the keynote speech he delivered at the thematic briefing on the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Manila on January 11, 2018.)