    Grateful for PCSO’s concern

    on Lifestyle

    Through its Medical Services Department Satellite Division, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in cooperation with Majayjay Mayor Carlo Invinzor “Jojo” Clado, conducted a medical-dental and surgical mission outreach program on March 23 at the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of the Laguna town. A total of 334 patients were served during the mission from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

    A resident of a nearby barangay, Angela Eliseo, expressed her gratitude for her one-year-old daughter Gel who received free check-up and medicines.

    “Napakasuwerte namin sa araw ng Biyer­nes na ito at kaming mga taga-Majayjay ay nakakuha ng iba’t-ibang atensiyong pang-medical lalo na ang anak kong may ubo at sipon na si Gel. Alam namin na malayo pa ang pinanggalingan ng mga taga-PCSO upang kami ay pagbigyan sa aming hiling ng libreng tulong pang-medical. Maraming salamat po!” she said.

    Dr. Mabel Vinteres (front row) receives a plaque of recognition from Mayor Carlo Invinzor Clado (extreme left) in behalf of the PCSO Medical Services Team for the agency’s valuable contribution to the promotion of community health through successful implementation of medical-dental and surgical mission for the benefit of Majayjay residents

    Mayor Jojo Clado awarded the PCSO Medical Team and its partner, the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) a plaque of appreciation. CGHMC lent its two surgeons for locals who wished to have surgical operation for free during the medical mission.


    “There is no perfect world but if good people do good things for a good cause, the world will become a better place, Maraming salamat, PCSO and to everyone who gave their time and effort in making this event truly memorable,” Mayor Clado said.

    The PCSO Medical and Dental Mission Program aims to provide equitable, efficient and effective health care services to indigents in partnership with local government units (LGUs), non-government organizations (NGOs), civic groups, religious organizations and other government agencies.

    JUSTIN SANTOS/PHOTO BY EUGENIO DARCY GERONIMO

