A gratitude-filled night for the Austria family

The Austria family led by its patriarch, famous artist Tam, and matriarch Mary Divine held a thanksgiving party at the posh Shangri-La Hotel in Makati.

The event was attended by their employees as well as friends and celebrities close to the Austria’s. Famous singers namely Jun Polistico, Anthony Castelo, Mitch Valdez, Nanette “Donya Buding” Inventor, Carmen Soriano, Eva Eugenio and one of the Juke box kings, Victor Wood were all there to serenade the guests.

Performers from Club Mwah further livened up the party, while movie actresses Liberty Ilagan, Daisy Romualdez, Gloria Romero, Elizabeth Oropesa and Patricia Javier were spotted enjoying the night.

Adding flair to the glamorous night was Filipino designer Jhong Sudlon who, fresh from his Philippine Fashion Week stint, showcased his 2018 collection.

Businesswoman and philanthropist, Mhel Pechera was given the Best Dressed award that night.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The event was hosted by Spanish-Italian actor “Kuya” Manzano and Jennifer Lee.

Truly, the grand event was the Austria’s way of thanking their staff and friends as well as showing their appreciation for all the blessings and successes that 2017 gave them!

More power Tam and Divine!!!