Great cast makes ‘Sister Act’ a hit

If the hit Broadway musical, “Sister Act,” has become the huge international success that it is today, it is largely because of its great cast whose brilliant performance has drawn lots of raves and accolades from musical theater-goers and critics alike everywhere.

Based on the 1992 hit comedy movie of the same title starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act is expected to attract impressive crowds of theater-goers and music lovers, considering the box office success of the original film version here 25 years ago.

The musical will take the audience’s breath away as it follows for two-and-a-half delightful hours the funny adventures of Deloris Van Cartier, a Vegas wannabe diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and is placed by the cops under protective custody in the last place anyone would think to look—a convent.

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly re-discovers her own.

How Deloris breathes new life and brings positive change to the convent is told through the original music and score with a big Broadway sound written by the most acclaimed composer of our time, 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors”), with lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Bill and Cheri Steinkellner wrote the story with additional book material by Douglas. Carter Beane.

Its ensemble of talented and exceptional actors, singers and dancers has definitely left a deep and lasting mark in turning the musical into one of the most acclaimed and most successful musical theater acts in recent times.

The same world-class quality and level of acting and music making by its cast will enthrall local music lovers and theater-goers when Sister Act comes to Manila for a two-week presentation that will premiere on June 27 at the Theatre at Solaire at Entertainment City in Paranaque City.

The cast is headed by Dene Hill (as Deloris Van Cartier), an award-winning international opera singer who recently played the role of Geraldine Whittington, the first African-American secretary in the White House, in the PBS docu-drama, “A Time for Greatness.”

Among her recent musical theater credits are the international opera tour of “Porgy and Bess” (Annie), “Civil War” (Bessie Tole), the New York off-Broadway premiere of “The Butterfly’s Day” (guardian angel), with additional musical credits in “Dreamgirls,” “Footloose,” “Hairspray” and “Hair.”

Other cast members are Jarred Bedgood, D’Naysa Jordan, Caitlin Masiano, Meghan Deely and Tyler Simakh, Berlande Mills, Gabriel Rodrigues, Denzel Edmonson, Scott Fuss, Olivia Gjurich, Heidi Hayes, Kristin Litzenberg, Taylor Morgan Marsh, Ashley Masula, Paige McNamara, Damon McToy, Megan Opalinski and Stephanie Miller.

Sister Act had its world premiere at the Pasadena Playhouse in the Fall of 2006, followed by a production at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta on the Winter of 2007. The West End production began previews at the Palladium Theatre in London on May 7, 2009, while the Broadway production began preview performances on March 24, 2011 and officially opened on April 20, 2011 at the Broadway Theatre.2

Seen by over 6 million theater-goers across the globe, Sister Act has been performed worldwide in Milan, Vienna, Paris, Germany, The Netherlands, Japan and on tour throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It has also been played in Canada, Ireland, South Africa and Spain.

With great material and superb acting, it came as no surprise that the musical received five Tony Awards

nominations in 2011: Best Musical, Best Original Score (Alan Menken-music/Glenn Slater-lyrics), Best Book of a Musical (Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and Douglas Carter Beane), Best Actress in a Musical (Patricia Miller) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark)

It was also nominated for four Olivier Awards in 2010, including Best Musical.

Sister Act has drawn widespread critical acclaim for being a “fun, funny and feel good” act, with The New York Post describing it as “ridiculously fun” and The Huffington Post lauding it for providing fans “an unbridled joy.”

For tickets to Sister Act, visit