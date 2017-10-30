Great Kababayan help from JapFilcom

The Philippine Swim-ming League (PSL) got a big help from the Japan Filipino Community (JapFilCom) during its participation in the Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship at St. Mary’s International School Swimming Pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisements

The PSL’s contingent to the meet was composed of 29 swimmers with age seven to 16 years old.

Each of them is committed to the goal of winning the overall team championship

The Japan competition is a tough competition, which give young PSL swimmers a taste of the rigors of international competitions.

Twenty-seven teams from China, Great Britain, Netherlands, Hongkong and host Japan tested their mettle in the contest.

The PSL’s victory in the championship will not be possible if not for the help of Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez and his Commissioners who have extended assistance to the PSL.

The PSL dedicated its latest achievement to the JapFilcom headed by Japanese national, Hiroshi Katsumata (a man with a big Filipino heart), Myles Briones Beltran and Marilyn Aki, the owner of Ihawan that hosted the victory celebration of the Filipino swimmers.

Beltran provided comfortable transportation to the young swimmers with a rented coaster so they don’t have to commute.

Beltran, with our kababayans in Japan raised ¥150,000 for the swimmers’ transportation.

Ans it’s all worth it because the small but formidable PSL swimmers indeed shone in the meet with nine of them taking home a Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) plum.

Following is the list of winning PSL swimmers and their feat:

Kyla Soguilon, from Aklan of Regional Science High School for Region VI won seven (7) gold medals in 100 Back, 50 Fly, 50 Free, 50 Back, 100 IM, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay plus one silver medal in 100 Free) Girls 11-12 class. She broke three meet records.

Aubrey Tom, of Marikina City won seven gold medals in 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free, 50 Free, 100 IM, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay) plus one silver medal in 50 breast Girls 9-10. She broke two meet records.

Master Charles Janda, of Bataan City won six gold medals in 50 Back, 25 Fly, 50 Fly, 25 Back, 100 Free Relay, 100 Medley Relay plus one silver medal in 100IM and one bronze medal in 100 Free Boys 8 and under.

Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, of Parañaque City won five gold medals in 200 IM, 100 Breast, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, two silver medals in 50 Fly, 100 IM), one bronze medal in 50 Breast Girls 11-12. She broke three meet records.

Aishel Cid Evangelista, of Manila with won five gold medals in 100 Free, 50 Free, 100 IM, 100 Free Relay, 100 Medley Relay plus two silver medals in 50 Breast, 25 Back, one bronze medal in 25 Free Boys 8 and under. She broke one meet record.

Richelle Anne Raine Callera, of Novaliches City won three gold medals in 25 Free, 25 Fly, 50 Fly, two silver medals in 50 Free, 25 Back plus one bronze medals in 50 Back Girls 8 and under. She broke one meet record.

Triza Haileyana Tabamo, from Tarlac, won four gold medals in 50 Fly, 50 Back, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay and four silver medals in 200 IM, 100 Free, 50 Free, 100 IM, Girls 9-10

Marc Bryan Dula, from Wisenheimer of Parañaque won two gold medals in 50 Fly, 100 Fly, one silver medal in 50 Back, two bronze medals in 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, Boys 9-10. She broke two meet records.

Arbeen Miguel Thruelen, of Valenzuela City won two gold medals in 50 Fly, 200 Medley Relay plus one silver medal in 100 Fly and three bronze medals in 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free Relay, Boys 11 and 12.

Other medalists are Leodd Troy Dalman, Kiara Acierto, Arabella Resado, Lee Grant Cabral, Marttina Anela Estrella, Chloe Sophia Laurente, Charles Philip Andallo, Sophia Anne Barcelo, Paul Christian King Cusing, Joaquin Federico Mirasol, Raindale Ching, Francino Archer Corpuz, Alexandra Marie Rejuso, Trump Christian Luistro and Albert Sermonia II.

Everybody just performed amazingly. It was the goal from day one since PSL arrived in Tokyo.

Right after competition the JapFilCom arranged for a meeting at the Philippine Embassy in Japan for us to meet Deputy Chief of mission Eduardo Manez.