Greek police arrest Syrian over suspected IS link

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Greek police said Friday they have arrested a Syrian man over suspected links to the Islamic State group, after his wife complained to authorities that he was beating her and that he was a jihadist supporter. The 32-year-old was arrested on Thursday in the northeastern town of Alexandroupoli, where the couple live with their two young children. Police searched their home after the woman filed a complaint of domestic violence and alleged he supported IS. Officers found data on his ph one that they said support the allegations of IS links, a police official told Agence France-Presse. The couple arrived in Greece in June 2016, landing on the island of Leros following the peak of the migrant crisis.

Advertisements

AFP