Greeks to introduce VAR system next season

ATHENS: The Greek Super League and qualifying Greek Cup matches will use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system next season, the Ministry of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media announced on Friday.

“We welcome the VAR system and I’m sure that from next September the system will be on Greek pitches. We will develop a service — a jewel for the Greek fans’ favourite game, which will increase its credibility and allow us to concentrate on the joy of the most popular sport around the globe,” said Minister of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media Nikos Pappas.

VAR has already been used this season in the German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A, as well as English FA Cup matches, although not without controversy.

“Today we are taking another step in the big fight we started about the transparency in Greek football,” said Deputy Minister of Sports Giorgos Vasiliadis in a statement.

“It is very important that all shadows leave Greek football. The VAR system is only the beginning of state cooperation with the Greek football federation. We want to move to a new era.”