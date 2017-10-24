Green Archers eye Final Four slot

As De La Salle University looks for a win that will put them in the next stage, University of the East (UE) begins its critical three-game stretch that could determine its fate in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

The Green Archers and the Red Warriors face off in the opener at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena with the latter trying to sustain their late drive for a spot in the Final Four round.

In the main game, Adamson University hopes to move closer to the semifinal round with a win against the also-ran University of Santo Tomas (UST) at 4 p.m.

After an awful 0-6 start, UE suddenly put some life to its fading Final Four hopes after winning three of its last four games for a 3-7 win-loss record.

But the next three games, including the match against the defending champions, for the Recto-based squad will determine if they can have a Cinderella story in Season 80.

“If there’s life, there’s hope. Until there’s fourth team that makes it, then we still have a shot. We just have to stay positive with what’s going on,” said UE head coach Derrick Pumaren, whose team will face unbeaten Ateneo (October 28) and Far Eastern University (November 5) next.

The Red Warriors are coming off a 73-64 win over the skidding University of the Philippines behind the 32-point explosion from Alvin Pasaol.

Pasaol, the man behind the sudden surge of UE, tallied a league and career-high 49 points in their 100-106 loss to La Salle last October 4.

And Pumaren expects Green Archers head coach Aldin Ayo to map out a solid defensive game plan against his UE star.

“We’re expecting La Salle to play tougher defense. And I’m sure they will work on trying to stop Alvin. Probably, they’re thinking if they stop Alvin, they’ll stop UE,” added Pumaren.

La Salle, at 8-2, needs one more win to join the Blue Eagles in the next round.

The Green Archers are coming off a shaky 80-74 win over the Soaring Falcons behind the solid performances from Ricci Rivero and Santi Santillan, who combined for 33 points.

Meanwhile, Adamson tries to get back on its winning ways as it faces the winless Growling Tigers, the first team to get eliminated in the tournament.

With no win to show in 10 outings, the UST of head coach Boy Sablan will just be fighting for pride as it tries to avoid of becoming the first squad from España to have a winless season.

The Soaring Falcons are holding a 6-4 mark and they will be needing two wins to clinch the Final Four berth although the wards of head coach Franz Pumaren can still challenge the Green Archers for the No. 2 spot and the twice-to-beat advantage in the next phase of the tournament.