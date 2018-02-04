Green Archers shoot down Falcons in UAAP Baseball

La Salle’s Green Archers, who finished out of the medal standing last year, took advantage of a costly Adamson University error in the eighth inning to hack out a come-from behind 3-2 victory on Sunday in the opening of the UAAP Baseball Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

A fielding boner, by Falcons’ third baseman Kyle Rodrigo Villafania allowed Archer leadoff batter Joshua Ryan Salinas on and score the marginal and winning run three plays later.

Salinas. who plays short, reached second on a sacrifice fly to left by catcher Paul Anthony Naguit and third on a single by second baseman Jose Antonio Acuña.

A hot grounder to losing pitcher Jerome Yenson saw the speedy Salinas scooting home, breaking a 2-all deadlock forged by the Falcons on a two-run binge in the third.

The Archers, actually, started like a house on fire, scoring two markers right in the opening frame on a pair of base-on-balls and an error before the Falcons equalized two frames later on a base-hit by Erwin Bosito and a two-run homerun by Yenson.

In a free-swinging, free-running only other completed game, last year’s losing finalist University of Santo Tomas, likewise, needed a three-run uprising, also in then eighth period to salvage a close, 9-8 triumph over National University.

The Growling Tigers led the way, 4-2, after five completed innings connecting seven times off Bulldogs starting hurler Junmar Diaro only to yield the helm amid intense rally put up by the enemies in the succeeding five innings.

Defending champion Ateneo was still playing University of the Philippines at press time.

Meanwhile, women’s softball hostilities resume today with a three-gamer bill with last season’s top finishers Adamson and UST batting for their second straight victories each also at the historic ballpark.

The title-defending Lady Falcons test the mettle of La Salle at 11 a.m., while the Growling Tigresses battle the Lady Maroons at the 9 a.m. opener.

UE’s Lady Warriors try to improve on their even 1-win, 1-loss mark against winless Lady Eagles at 1 p.m.