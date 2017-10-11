Green Archers, Tams collide anew in UAAP

De La Salle University and Far Eastern University (FEU) clash for a bounce-back win as the second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament fires off today at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers and the Tamaraws meet in their second encounter this season at 4 p.m.

La Salle fell short of staging a comeback against archrival Ateneo De Manila University as the defending champion lost, 75-76, at the packed Mall of Asia Arena last Sunday.

The Taft-based team erased the Blue Eagles’ double-digit lead and even took the lead late in the game but Kib Montalbo committed a costly mistake in an inbound play, paving the way for the game-winning free throws of Ateneo’s Matt Nieto.

With the sorry defeat, the Aldin Ayo-mentored team dropped to a 5-2 win-loss record, tied on the second spot with the streaking Adamson University.

FEU, on the other hand, absorbed a 79-95 beatdown to Adamson last Saturday, which sent the host school down to the fourth spot with a 4-3 card.

Tamaraws’ rookie coach Olsen Racela admitted that his wards lost their discipline in their previous outing, leading to the end of their three-game winning streak.

Four unsportsmanlike fouls were slapped to the Morayta-based cagers, with Ron Dennison and Hubert Cani having one apiece while Arvin Tolentino took two, which led to his ejection and suspension in their match at hand.

Tolentino’s services will be sorely missed as the 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 11 points and five rebounds, including a team-high 13 triples in the first round.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines (3-4) hopes to snap out of a three-game losing skid against the winless University of Santo Tomas (0-7) in their 2 p.m. tussle.

After a 3-1 start, the Fighting Maroons have dropped their last three assignments including a tough 70-77 loss to National University.

The Growling Tigers, meanwhile, are the remaining winless team in the tournament.