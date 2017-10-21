Green Archers turn back Soaring Falcons

De La Salle University, with a relatively quiet game from reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ben Mbala, turned back Adamson University, 80-74, to remain at the second spot in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers banked on Ricci Rivero and Santi Santillan in the second half to stage the rally en route to erecting a two-game cushion over the Soaring Falcons for the No. 2 spot in the team standings.

Rivero finished with 17 points while Santillan contributed 16 markers and 10 rebounds to lead the Taft-based team, which annexed its third straight win for an 8-2 win-loss mark.

Mbala still finished with a double-double game of 15 points and 17 rebounds to go along with his five blocks but the Cameroonian had six of the Green Archers’ 23 turnovers and was scoreless in the final period.

“I just took advantage of the situation,” said Santillan, referring to the double-teaming defense of Adamson to Mbala that allowed him to grab those rebounds and scored the putbacks.

The Soaring Falcons were off to an impressive start and even led by 10 points early in the game before La Salle made a mini-run in the second period to tie the game at 35-all entering the break.

It was a seesaw affair from then on with Adamson still holding a 72-71 lead on Tyrus Hill’s two free throws off Kib Montalbo’s unsportsmanlike foul with 2:19 remaining.

Andrei Caracut, also silent the most of the game, hit the shot that mattered most, a three-pointer that gave the Green Archers a 74-72 advantage, 1:38 left in the game.

Jerrick Ahanmisi missed a triple in the next play and after an empty possession by La Salle, Papi Sarr was called for a three-second violation, leading to Santillan’s drive for a comfortable 76-72 spread with 36.3 ticks left.

“It was a character game. Coach (Aldin Ayo) told us to not talk about the win. Every win, we should not celebrate. Good thing we played as a team,” said Rivero.

For the fifth straight time, Ayo again snubbed the traditional postgame interview for the winning coach at the press room.

Ahanmisi and Sarr each had points for the Soaring Falcons, who remained at the third spot with a 6-4 mark.

Scores

La Salle 80 – Rivero R 17, Santillan 16, Mbala 15, Montalbo 10, Rivero P 7, Melecio 5, Tratter 5, Caracut 3, Baltazar 2, Go 0

Adamson 74 – Ahanmisi 17, Sarr 17, Espeleta 12, Manalang 11, Hill 8, Lojera 3, Manganti 2, Ochea 2, Bernardo 2, Pingoy 0, Zaldivar 0, Mustre 0, Chua 0, Frias 0

QUARTER SCORES: 13-17, 35-35, 58-54, 80-74