Green, Green, Green

Public parks and green spaces are a big part of our country’s wealth. These assets need to be treasured and preserved so that they can be enjoyed by future generations. Cities that are walkable are happier and healthier places to live in.

Public open spaces enable kids and adults to relax and play in their own communities. Children need places to run about without looking out constantly for passing motor vehicles. Streets where we can walk and bike safely liberate us by giving us mobility options and areas for exercise and de-stressing. Trees and greenery provide shade and fresh air.

Transforming walkways and bikeways into linear parks or “greenways” is a today a global trend. Cities all over the world are giving their streets a “make-over” so that they attract more pedestrians and cyclists instead of motor vehicles. (Google New York City’s “High Line” or Seoul’s “Cheonggyecheon Stream” to learn about two best practice examples. Jakarta’s two major roads — Jalan Sudirman and JalanThamrin — welcome over 100,000 happy people every Sunday morning when these roads are reserved for the use of pedestrians, joggers, skateboarders and cyclists.)

Progressive cities around the world are reducing road space and converting it into more efficient and socially inclusive uses. This phenomenon is called “road diet”, a sacrifice of sorts that leads to a healthier outcome, as diets are meant to do.

Because walking and cycling can move more people than cars on one lane of road, it makes good economic sense to reserve or convert part of the road space for bicycle lanes and wider sidewalks. Narrower car lanes also reduce car speeds (not a bad thing in dense urban areas), thereby promoting road safety and fewer fatalities. A “road diet” in progress involves the famous Gran Via in Madrid, which will be widening sidewalks by decreasing car lanes.

The benefits are significant. If the daily walk or bike ride to work, school or home can be made safer and more pleasurable, it would improve the quality of our lives tremendously. More people would abandon that long and stressful car drive. With more pedestrians and visitors strolling by shops instead of driving in motor vehicles, it would also be good for local business.

Some people argue that Filipinos avoid walking because of the hot and humid weather. True, but having a walkable or bike-able city can attract people to take on healthier and more active lifestyles despite the climate.

A 2017 Stanford University study tracked the number of steps people take daily, using data from 717,000 mobile phones in 111 countries. The study found that “in cities that are more walkable, everyone tends to take more daily steps, whether male or female, young or old, healthy or obese.” In Singapore (which is as hot and humid as the Philippines), the average number of daily steps per person was 5,674 compared to only 4,008 in the Philippines. Singaporeans are taking 42% more steps daily than Filipinos!

Many of us lament the huge shortage of green space and poor walkability of many Philippine cities. Roads and sidewalks are filled with motor vehicles, both moving and parked. Homes and buildings occupy most of the urban land. Sidewalks are narrow or non-existent.

We joke about how shopping malls have become venues for family recreation on weekends, instead of parks, plazas or playgrounds. We have come to accept the loss of open space and the absence of walkable streets as the new normal.

But it does not have to be so. The good news is that this flaw in our urban landscape can be corrected. New programs are underway to tackle the large deficit in public open spaces and greenways.

For FY 2018, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has allocated P2.5 billion to kick-start a partnership with 145 cities nationwide to expand green spaces, improve walkability and re-develop streets and waterways. According to Julia Nebrija, the DBM’s manager for the Assistance to Cities Program and “Green, Green, Green” project director, the budget is allocated to cities based on a formula with equal weight to land area and population (top recipients being Quezon City, Davao and Puerto Princesa).

This initial funding from the national government is intended as a catalyst for local governments to develop programs for creating public open space and more walkable streets. Cities can blend national government funding with local resources to implement priority projects. Projects to develop greenways and parks have relatively short gestation periods, generate employment and can deliver benefits across all segments of society.

The DOTr and the BCDA are also gearing up. Consultants are being recruited to plan “greenways” for pilot cities, including Metro Manila and New Clark City. The aim is to create citywide networks of high quality walkways and bikeways that will enable commuters to travel safely to train stations and bus stops or even reach their destinations entirely by walking or biking. Imagine: One day, you will be able to walk or bike on a protected path along the Marikina and Pasig Rivers all the way to Ayala Avenue, Ortigas Center and BGC.

Local governments are transforming streets to allow safe walking and biking and into public spaces for community activities. Quezon City, Marikina, Pasig and Iloilo are among the cities that have allocated space for bike lanes and proper footpaths along major roads.

Pasig City has declared several roads to be car-free on Saturdays and Sundays. Visit F. Ortigas Jr. Road (Emerald Avenue) in the heart of Ortigas Center on any weekend and witness kids and adults biking and jogging along this safe zone. There are free Zumba and aerobics classes; bicycle rental is available on site for those without their own gear. (Baguio City is thinking of making Session Road entirely car-free—it would be a great way to revitalize the center of the city and cleanse the air, while promoting sustainable mobility.)

We desperately need more quality open spaces in every city. Thankfully, there are many options for addressing this gap. Let’s support leaders that share this vision and are ready to take action.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and public transport advocate. He can be reached at mobilitymatters.ph@yahoo.com