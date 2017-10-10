‘Green lane’ out, X-ray inspection in at Customs–Lapena

ALL shipments coming from abroad, including mail packages at the cetral mail distribution center, will now be subjected to x-ray inspection to ensure that no illegal drugs and other banned items can enter the country through the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“We are more strict now. All these items coming from abroad must be examined through x-ray scanning,” Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said on Tuesday.

The directive, according to Lapena, will be enforced for as long as his suspension on the use of the so-called “green lane” was in effect.

“I suspended the green lane to ensure that all cargoes will be examined,” he added.

He said that the suspension was implemented after 604 kilos of shabu worth P6.4 billion passed Customs using the “green lane,” which was part of the bureau’s selectivity process in facilitating the entry of shipments into the country.

The same inspection rule, Lapena said, would be used at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) warehouse in Pasay City, where packages from abroad were being sorted out for distribution to various parts of the country.

“We are in 24/7 operations, including our x-ray operations to ensure that our country’s border is safe from possible entry of illegal shipments,” he said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL