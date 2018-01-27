Green light for RWM’s Eraserheads musical

Pushing its advocacy to promote Filipino performing arts a step further, the country’s Resorts World Manila (RWM) is set to stage another epic all-Filipino production this August in “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

The upcoming production, presented by RWM with Full House Theater Company Entertainment and Productions, Inc. (FHTC), will be RWM’s 9th stage offering that will celebrate the songs of one of the country’s most influential rock bands of all-time. The musical also features a stellar production crew headed by one of the most well-respected stage directors today, Dexter Santos.

A 10-day workshop for the production’s cast starts on June 11, while rehearsals are slated on June 25 onwards. Opening night for Ang Huling El Bimbo is slated in August at RWM’s Newport Performing Arts Theater.