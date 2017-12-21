Greenbelt’s Filipino fashion houses unveil holiday looks

The proudly Filipino fashion houses among Ayala Malls’ posh Greenbelt boutique line-up unveiled their respetive looks for Christmas 2017, in a well-attended runway show. Held along the halls of Greenbelt 5, Francis Libiran, Albert Andrada, Lulu Tan Gan of L Manila, and Yvette Ylagan of Religioso presented chic ensembles to help revelers dress up for their annual Christmas photos, as well as sophisticated evening gowns to sparkle at their New Year Eve parties.

But more than inspiring fashionistas for the season, the designers also joined the rest of the property’s tenants in mounting a “fashion for a cause” initiative where P100 of every purchase at participating brands will be pledged to support the projects of Children’s Hour. This is a non-profit organization that advocates education, health and nutrition, and child welfare and development for disadvantaged Filipino children nationwide. The charitable promotion is ongoing until December 31.