GreenHeat introduces new ultra-thin solar panel

GREENHEAT Corp. (GreenHeat), one of the leading solar providers in the Philippines, introduced on Tuesday an ultra-thin but durable solar panel called the Curve, which is touted to be the latest technological breakthrough in the industry.

“The Curve is the latest in solar power solutions, which has many advantages over conventional panels. Taking inspiration from the curves in nature, the Curve is a flexible, durable, ultra-thin, highly adaptable solar panel that can be easily integrated into surfaces where regular panels are not compatible,” GreenHeat Director Gleen Tong said.

Because it is lightweight, the Curve can be applied to surfaces that cannot handle conventional panels. The Curve weighs only 7.5 kilograms whereas conventional panels weigh 27 kg.

The Curve’s load on structures has been drastically reduced, allowing it to be applied to space frames or tensile structures. It can also physically adjust to structures like arches and domes due to its Flexicell technology, the company added.

Installation is also easier because The Curve requires no drilling of holes on rooftops (which in turn does not produce leaks), owing to its unique roof bonding technology.

These qualities also make The Curve a perfect fit for rural off-grid applications, or for military, emergency aid or rescue operations where transportation and logistics are a challenge.

The new solar panel absorbs only 12 percent of the sun’s heat, reflecting 88 percent away, helping keep one’s home or business cooler inside. It also comes with a 25-year warranty to give users peace of mind.

GreenHeat Corporation is one of the pioneering solar companies in the Philippines. It has set up the solar systems of various organizations like the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia Brewery Inc. (ABI), MLQU (Manuel L. Quezon University), St. Scholastica’s Academy of Marikina, and Meralco’s solar PV center, to name a few.