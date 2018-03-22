Greenies collide with Chiang Kai Shek in F4

La Salle Green Hills dethroned last year’s champions San Beda University 69-64 on Wednesday to enter the Division I semifinals of the 2018 Exped-SM National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) tilt at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Cagayan De Oro (CDO) native Inand Fornillos led the Greenies with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Joel Cagulangan and Joshua Marcos added 14 and 11 respectively.

With the victory, the Greenies take on Chiang Kai Shek College in the final four.

Chiang Kai Shek, on the other hand, formalized their entry in the semis with an 86-67 drubbing of Mapua University.

Shooting guard John Galinato finished with 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field while Ferdinand Asuncion had an all-around performance of 19 points, six rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of action for the Blue Dragons.

Meanwhile, last year’s runner-up Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and National University arranged a semifinals showdown after surviving their elite eight foes.

The Bullpups managed to pull away with a 98-92 win over Fil-Am Sports despite the impeccable shooting of Jalen Green.

Batang Gilas standout Terrence Fortea led NU’s offense with 24 points on top of seven rebounds and four assists while teammate Rhayyan Amsali notched a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Green led the losing team with a tournament record of 51 points while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Also pulling off an escape act was Ateneo de Cebu that slipped past sister school, Ateneo de Manila 72-70 to complete the final four cast.

Former SM-NBTC mythical member Eroll Pastor flirted with a double-double, scoring 19 points and nine rebounds while Wilson Yu contributed 18 for the Magis Eagles who are looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2015.

In Division II action, Bataan, Dumaguete, Lipa and Calamba all advanced to the final four to remain in the hunt for the title.

Dumaguete and Bataan will cross paths in the semis after scoring separate five-point victories in the elite eight. Bataan beat Davao in overtime 78-73 while Dumaguete held off Naga 83-78.

Also moving on are Calamba, which manhandled CDO 76-62 and Lipa which defeated Bacolod 69-63.