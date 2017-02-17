Greenpeace condemns lawyer’s murder

GREENPEACE has issued a strong statement on the brutal murder of Mia Manuelita Mascariñas-Green known as a staunch lawyer for the environment and defender of women’s and children’s rights.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the brutal assassination,” Naderev Saño, Greenpeace Southeast Asia executive director, said.

Mascariñas-Green, 49, died in an allegedly well-planned ambush staged by four men in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Green was driving her Toyota Innova with her 10-year-old daughter, 2-year-old twins and the children’s nanny on board when the ambush took place. Her children and the nanny were unharmed.

The lawyer sustained three bullet wounds in the head and four in the body, police said.

Greenpeace also called on authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Those who cause environmental destruction are resorting to savage (summary execution) measures and deplorable acts to stop communities and people who are standing up to protect our imperiled environment and the very ecosystems that support the lives and livelihoods of our people,” Saño said.

Since 2010 the number of environmental defenders who have been killed is nearing a hundred, 33 were killed in 2015 alone, he added.

Green’s husband, Stuart, a British subject, was in Bangkok for a conference and was expected to arrive in Bohol on Thursday.

She was a student leader at Divine Word College of Tagbilaran, now Holy Name University.

