Greenpeace ship to highlight Filipinos’ call for climate justice

THE world’s first purpose-built environmental campaigning ship will set sail in the Philippines on a 20-day journey this year in the name of countless communities who are fighting for climate justice.

Greenpeace’s most iconic ship, the Rainbow Warrior 3rd, will arrive in Manila on February 14, 2018 and will sail on the coasts of Guimaras and Tacloban until March 5, 2018.

According to Desiree Llanos Dee, Greenpeace Philippines Climate Justice campaigner, the Rainbow Warrior is the first ship in the organization’s fleet designed and built specifically for Greenpeace, and is one of the most environmentally-friendly ships ever made.

Llanos said the third vessel to carry the Rainbow Warrior name has a proud legacy of bearing witness and taking action to prevent environmental crimes around the world.

The ship will sail in the Philippines under the helm of Hettie Geenen, one of the few women captains in the high seas today.

Dee said those who are least responsible for climate change are suffering the worst consequences, and the ship will be in the Philippines to visit areas that have experienced the brunt of climate impacts, as well as communities that are embracing solutions to the climate crisis.

She said ship tour will serve as a global platform to help build support and solidarity with people most affected by the actions taken by greedy corporations, that allegedly are historically largely responsible for carbon emissions and yet continue to line their pockets at the expense of people and the environment.

The Rainbow Warrior’s journey in the Philippines, dubbed as “Balangaw: The Climate Justice Ship Tour,” will have open days on February 17-18 in Manila, and March 3-4 in Tacloban.

The public can go inside the ship for free and interested visitors must pre-register at Eventbrite page https://rainbowwarrior-openboat.eventbrite.com.

Dee said the visit in Manila will highlight the power of the people who are reclaiming their rights to safe and ecologically sourced food, rights to resilient and thriving oceans, and to witness how the people are taking their power back by telling stories of survival and hope.

In Guimaras, she said the ship will shine a spotlight on a future powered by renewable energy and the capability to move away from coal, and set its sails in the area most ravaged by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban in Eastern Visayas (Region 8), also the place from where the Waray-waray people are reclaiming their lives and telling their stories to the world on a journey to hold the big polluters accountable.