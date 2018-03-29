GREENS FOR GOOD

Philippine Harvest

To celebrate and promote the richness of Philippine agriculture, the Department of Agriculture (DA), together with Central Square and SSI Group Inc. hosted the Philippine Harvest at Central Square. The three-day food fair, a special project by DA Undersecretary Bernadette Puyat, presented to the public an exciting array of organic, artisanal, natural and indigenous products. For its seventh edition, the Philippine Harvest highlighted Philippine agri-preneurs and local farm produce.

For more information, follow Philippine Harvest on Facebook: @PhilippineHarvest.