Greenside Goblins win vs Sandtrap Spiders in Southlinks Jr. Challenge

The Greenside Goblins ruled the 2017 Southlinks Junior Challenge after beating the Sandtrap Spiders, 13-3, last October 28 and 29 at Southlinks Golf Club in Las Piñas City during The Junior Golfers League (TJGL) 16th anniversary celebration.

Skipper Abe Rosal led the Goblins who overpowered the Spiders with 10 points via best ball format.

“I am happy because I had the privilege to be part of this event. The junior golfers were able to learn, understand and enjoy the matchplay. I would also like to congratulate TJGL on their 16th year and I hope they will continue its program of developing the game of junior golfers,” said Rosal.

The Green Goblins are made of Veteritas world champion Annyka Cayabyab, US Kids world runner-up Sean Granada, international campaigners Josh Jorge, Jet Hernandez, Tomi Arejola, Sean Ramos, Vince Tiamsic, Gabie Rosca, and Trish Lazatin as well as Annika Chua, Venice Tiamsic, Sebastian Arenas, Armand Copok, Lia Duque, Rajah Crisostomo, Jermaine Melosantos, Victor Advincula, Emilio Hernandez, Stevie Umali, Brett Ng, Mikaela dela Paz, Andie Ng, Guilbert Purcia, Cedrick Aunzo, James Lubguban, Joshua del Rosario, Christopher Ngo, Kyle Ng, Simon Encarnacion, Flyn Chua and Stefanie Encarnacion.

For Sandtrap captain Mic Que, the two-day competition was a great learning experience.

“We didn’t win, but no doubt it was a great learning experience for everyone. To TJGL, team managers and all the competitors, thank you so much for the privilege to be the captain. I will cherish this forever,” said Que.

The Spiders are composed of US Kids World champion Jed Dy, Teen world champion Mariel Tee, international campaigners Laurea Duque, Miko Granada, Reese Ng, Andrew Chua, Celine Abalos, Santino Pineda, Rocco Pineda, Theresa Dela Paz, Javi Lazatin Joaquin Arenas, Joaquin Gomez, Karl dela Torre, Ha Tae Won, and Bhuvas Nagpal as well as Preston Doll, Iseah Del Rosario, Joachim Yu, Kenn Aquino, Enzo Agbayani, Andre Ngo, Rhett Madarang, Jude de Leon, Jakob Taruc, Chaz Limketkai, Aenzo Sulaik, Jacob Gomez, Sofia Encarnacion, Janelle Lim and Angelie Chua.

Meanwhile, the individual winners were Jorge with 50 modified Stableford points (boys 15-18), Arejola -Tan 52pts (girls 15-18), Dy 53pts (boys 13-14), Annyka Cayabyab 56pts (girls 13-14), Hernandez 49pts (boys 11-12), Dela Paz 44pts (girls 11-12), Pineda 54pts (boys 9-10), Reese Ng 48pts (girls 9-10), Copok 41pts (boys 7-8), Abalos 47pts (girls 7-8), Jacob Gomez 31pts (boys 6-under) and Angelie Chua with 39pts (girls 6-under).

The parents of the golfers headed by Merwin Tee, Nikki Ng, Rom Hernandez, Mark Rosca and Rubai Dizon organized the event.

The anniversary tournament was backed by Ayala Land. Merwin Tee, John Madarang, Gene Arbatin, Pradera Verde, Ciara Marie Foundation, Rom Hernandez, Dexter Lim, Banana Peel, Nikki Ng, Rel Gomez, Randy Melosantos, Leo Duque, Cantino, Petron Naia Road Service Station Inc, Jesse Ang, Bobbet Bruce,Tiffany Copok, Mikey Arroyo, Felix Chua, ROQSON Industrial Sales Inc., Great Seas Mariners, New Bilrey Construction, Marca Leon, SUGECO, Fore Golf, Perry Bucay, Ramit Nagpal, Mark Rosca, KIT, HBW, JoCast, Rubai Dizon and Bobby Pineda.