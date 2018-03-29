GreGorio Panti, 65

Gregorio T. Panti peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in his home surrounded by his family in Springtown Villas, Tanza, Cavite after a half-year battle with illness. He was 65.

He is survived by his mother, Trining Panti; wife Evelyn; daughter Sunshine; sons Christian, Richie and Marlon; grandchildren Khanlen, Mikhan and Nicole; son-in-law Jeremy; daughter-in-law Nena; siblings, nephews and nieces Nell and Francis Bas; Ellen and Jamie Pickering; Ding and Sam Serios; Beth, Henry, Queennie, Sai and Charles Reyes; Boy, Sylvia, Kim, Kenneth, Kaye Anne and Andrew Panti; Del, Danny and Shannelle Diongson; and Ella and Joey Sullano.

He was buried on Wednesday, March 27, at Heaven’s Garden Memorial in General Trias Drive, Cavite.

His family from Melbourne, Australia and the Philippines request prayers for the eternal repose of his soul.