Grenade explosion rocks Iligan village

ILIGAN CITY: A grenade exploded in the kitchen of Kimaloden Abdullah, the unofficial spokesman of Muslim Maranaos who bought houses in the controversial 15-hectare Bayanihan sa Iligan Village in Barangay Santa Elena, about three kilometers south of Poblacion.

No one was hurt when the grenade exploded but shrapnel were embedded in the roof, walls and kitchen appliances of Abdullah.

Senior Insp. Dexter Ceniza, Iligan Police Station 4 commander, said bomb experts recovered a grenade safety lever about two meters from the blast site.

“My neighbors asked me if the grenade thrown at the kitchen was related to the eviction. I said it could be but we cannot be sure. I just want to make it clear that I did not say that those who bought housing units would voluntarily give up their units,” Abdullah said.

The explosion temporarily stopped the padlocking of other houses in the village but Iligan City information officer Jose Pantoja said they will continue closing down the illegally sold units on orders of Iligan Mayor Celso Regencia.

A Police Special Action Force team was sent to secure Bayanihan Village.

The Iligan LGU also filed court cases against 15 beneficiaries who sold their units including their agents, to Maranao evacuees from the Marawi siege who fled to Iligan.

Meanwhile, a group of migrant Christians who worked in Marawi City and were among the internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the evacuation centers in Iligan asked the local government to assist them in staying here.

About 24 families from different provinces have worked in Marawi for years and have been staying at the evacuation centers alongside the Maranao IDPs since last year.

Nelson Jimenez, president of the group called Bagong Simula, said most of them do not want to take advantage of the “Balik Probinsya” program to go back to Marawi or to their original provinces.

“We would rather stay here in Iligan and find our livelihood here. We have already requested Mayor Regencia to assist us since we do not want to be a part of the IDPs who would be transported back to Marawi on Saturday,” Jimenez said.

But Pantoja said they cannot address the problem immediately because the budget for relocation is only for Iligan residents.

Task Force Bangon Marawi Assistant Secretary Felix Castro Jr., has said they will find a way for the group to stay in Iligan.