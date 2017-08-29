Grenade found at UE gate in Manila; police eye fraternity war

Police are investigating the incident involving an unexploded grenade that was found in the area of the University Belt in Manila on Tuesday.

Senior Insp. Arnold Santos, head of the Manila Police District Explosives and Ordnance Division, said the MK-2 fragmentation grenade, including its safety lever, was covered by a blue electrical tape. He said the grenade did not explode because the pin was in place.

Santos said the grenade was left near the gate of the University of the East along Recto Avenue.

Santos said police were looking at a fraternity dispute as motive.

Police rushed to the area after a street sweeper reported to the university guard the suspicious explosive device.

Two teams of the Special Weapons and Tactics were dispatched to cordon off the area.

Authorities closed roads intersecting Mendiola and Recto to traffic and pedestrians for more than an hour before they were declared safe to pass.

Police said had it exploded, the grenade could have inflicted damage within a 50-meter radius.

Santos said the carrier of the explosive may have left the bag after learning of a checkpoint near the area. Police are reviewing closed-circuit television footage to possibly identify the suspect.

It could be recalled that a series of blasts took place in the Quiapo area in July, one of which killed at least two people. JAIME PILAPIL