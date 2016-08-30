Grenade lobbed at Cotabato police station

COTABATO CITY: A grenade was lobbed at the police station here on Monday afternoon but it did not explode.

Senior Insp. Carlo Jurinario, Station 2 chief, said the grenade landed on the roof of the police station on Sinsuat and Ramon Rabago avenues here at about 3:45 p.m.

It was the second grenade attack on a police station since Saturday night.

Jurinario said policemen heard a loud thud and found a live hand grenade minus its safety lever. He did not say why the grenade failed to explode.

On Saturday night, unidentified men also tossed a smoke grenade at the Traffic Management Unit office located beside the Police Station 1 near the jail.

Senior Insp. Roel Zafra, speaking for the Cotabato City police office, said investigation showed that the smoke grenade could be part of a plot to “rescue” some inmates from their detention cell.

Zafra explained that although the smoke grenade could not hurt anyone with shrapnel, the smoke it produces would be dangerous and harmful to human health.

Jurinario said the attack on police offices here could be part of diversionary tactics of groups in Lanao del Sur that are inspired by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or a retaliatory attempt against lawmen for their intensified anti-drug operations in the city.

The Maute terror group was believed to be behind the attack on the Lanao del Sur provincial jail in Marawi City where eight members were freed by the attackers.

“We remain on red alert, our anti-drug operations will continue,” Jurinario said.