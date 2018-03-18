Grenade lobbed at radio station vehicle in Legazpi

LEGAZPI CITY: A grenade was lobbed at the pickup van of radio station Zagitsit News FM parked near the house of its owner, radio anchor Hermogenes Alegre, at past midnight on Saturday in Barangay Bitano here.

Senior Supt. Nilo Berdin, Legazpi City police chief, said the grenade, thrown by unidentified suspects, exploded at about 1:15 a.m. damaging the Mitsubishi pickup.

Alegre, former president of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP)–Albay chapter, is handling a daily primetime morning public affairs program.

Investigators recovered fragments of the grenade.

“The incident is purely work-related and we vehemently condemn the harassment against us. I was in deep sleep already when the incident happened. My son Mark Angelo woke me up and told me about the blast near our home,” Alegre said.

He said those behind the harassment could be influential people and politicians hit by his commentary program.

This was the third time that unidentified suspects harassed the management and broadcasters of Zagitsit News FM.

The first harassment against the radio station happened in 2016 when unknown suspects broke the windshield of the station service van at its parking area.

On August 24, 2017, broadcast journalist Carlos Sasis, 41, a commentator of Zagitsit News FM in Legazpi City, survived a shooting incident along Imelda Roces Avenue in Barangay Cruzada.

Shortly after the shooting of Sasis, a text message was sent to his radio partner Wally Magdato saying that the bullets were meant for him.