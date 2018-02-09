Grenades, war materiel seized in Zambo Norte clash

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) troops recovered two grenades and war materiel in an encounter with 20 members of a lawless group in Zamboanga del Norte. Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command on Friday said elements of the 42nd Infantry Battalion were conducting a combat operation when they encountered the lawless group led by a certain Waway in Barangay Daniel Maing, Kalawit town. Recovered were a KG9 machine pistol with two magazines and 20 rounds of ammunition, a rifle grenade, a fragmentation hand grenade, 20 empty shells of Caliber 5.56 and of 7.62 ammunition, a binocular and personal belongings of the bandits. Brig. Gen. Roseller Murillo, Joint Task Force ZamPeLan commander, said, “the ground troops are on pursuit operations as intelligence operatives track down the armed men.” Earlier reports disclosed that 20 armed men with four females under the group of “Front 13” operate in the expanded areas of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee in the towns of Kalawit, RT Lim, Labason, Gutalac and Titay, all in Zamboanga del Norte.