Gretchen Ho and Tippy dos Santos ‘See the World’

Sports personality and TV host Gretchen Ho and singer and theater Actress Tippy dos Santos, both World Vision Ambassadors, surprised AirAsia passengers when they promoted the “See the World” Christmas project of AirAsia and World Vision during a flight to Bohol.

“See the World” is a partnership between AirAsia and World Vision to create awareness and raise funds for the education of underprivileged children across the country.

During the flight, dos Santos shared what the AirAsia – World Vision “See the World” Christmas project is all about and encouraged the passengers to join the fundraising initiative.

Ho, on the other hand, talked further about the World Vision child sponsorship program, the organization’s channel where AirAsia is dedicating its Christmas fundraising efforts.

AirAsia brought Ho and dos Santos to Barangay Oy in Loboc Bohol, a community supported by World Vision. They spent time and gave inspirational messages to the children of the community, most of whom are sponsored by World Vision. The World Vision Ambassadors also had time bonding with the children as Gretchen Ho played with the school’s volleyball team while Tippy dos Santos performed with their band.

“Remember, whatever field you would like to pursue, just always be hardworking to fulfill your goals and be brave to face the toughest challenges,” said Ho.

Meanwhile, dos Santos expressed, “We are always here to support you. World Vision together with its partners is here to help you achieve your dreams.”

For the “See the World” Christmas project, AirAsia aims to raise at least one million pesos to support the World Vision child sponsorship program which will help provide education to many children across the country. For every AirAsia seat booked or sold in the Philippines for the whole month of December, a portion will be automatically donated to World Vision’s child sponsorship program.

The AirAsia flight to Bohol of World Vision Ambassadors is part of the series of initiatives of the “See the World” Christmas project.

