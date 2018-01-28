Grey, Nabong power Globalport past Meralco

GlobalPort sustained its hot start to dismantle Meralco, 107-88, in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Former Meralco players Jonathan Grey and Kelly Nabong joined forces against their former team as the Batang Pier cruised to a 3-3 win-loss record.

“We really finished strong in this game. I think our defense worked in this game for first, second and third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we already had a huge lead. We wanted to sustain our power throughout the game that’s why I brought back my starters in the final period for a strong finishing kick,” said GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio.

Grey scattered 13 of his 24 points in the third period in addition to his five rebounds, while Sean Anthony added 18 points and Nabong finished with 17 points, career-high 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Batang Pier.

“Actually, he (Nabong) is really motivated this season since we acquired him in the off season. He unleashed his full potential and he improved his shooting. Actually, he becomes matured after the incident in Meralco. I told him past is past and look to the future. I told him he is one of the dominating big men in the league,” he added.

Last October, Nabong was suspended by Meralco after a commotion with assistant coach Jimmy Alapag. He was later on released by the Bolts during the off-season.

Stanley Pringle also contributed 17 points and rookie Joseph Gabayni had nine points also for GlobalPort.

Chris Newsome and Reynel Hugnatan scored 17 points each for the Bolts, who dropped to 2-4 win-loss record.

Scores:

GLOBALPORT 107 – Grey 24, Anthony 18, Pringle 17, Nabong 17, Gabayni 9, Araña 5, Guinto 5, Sargent 4, Juico 4, Elorde 2, Taha 2, Flores 0.

MERALCO 88 – Newsome 17, Hugnatan 17, Tolomia 15, Baracael 12, Hodge 7, Caram 5, Bono 5, Amer 4, Canaleta 4, Dillinger 2, Salva 0, Lanete 0, Ballesteros 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 29-16, 48-37, 82-60, 107-88.