Grid work to halt power supply in Pangasinan

URDANETA CITY, Pangasinan: Two cities–San Carlos and Urdaneta–and 14 towns in this province will experience a 12-hour power interruption this Tuesday to give way to maintenance work on facilities of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

The power outage will affect the business sector and the main government offices such as courts and health and education agencies.

Melma Batario, NGCP regional communications officer, said the power outage from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. would affect some of the service areas of the Pangasinan Electric Cooperative III (Panelco III) and the Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (Cenpelco).

There will be no power in Urdaneta City, Rosales, Carmen, Barangobong, Tayug and Umingan power sub-stations servicing the towns of Asingan, San Manuel, Villasis, Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, San Nicolas, Natividad, Tayug, San, Quintin, Umingan and Balungao, which are all supplied by Panelco III.

Batario said also affected under Cenpelco are the Bautista and Bayambang sub-stations servicing the towns of Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Basista, parts of Urbiztondo and San Carlos City.

Annual preventive maintenance and testing of Nagsaag power transformer and associated equipment, simultaneous with the replacement of wood poles at the Tumana-Libertad-Umingan line segments and other line maintenance activities along Nagsaag-Umingan 69kV line, were cited by NGCP as reasons for the power outage.