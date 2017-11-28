Griffins sweep Scorpions, bag UCBL crown

Colegio de San Lorenzo (CdSL) dethroned Centro Escolar University (CEU) as it completed a sweep of the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 finals with a 71-65 victory on Monday at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque City.

The Griffins leaned on Jan Formento and Charles Callano as they bagged their first trophy after a semifinals exit last season.

Formento led the squad’s huge run in the middle quarters en route to a game-high 23 points highlighted by five triples. Callano chipped in 19 markers, including a clutch basket that gave San Lorenzo a decisive 69-63 lead with 23.8 seconds remaining.

“This means a lot,” said CdSL head coach Boni Garcia, recalling their anguish when CEU eliminated them in the playoffs last year.

“Before we arrived here, I told my players to dream that they’re cutting the net, they’re celebrating with their teammates and our fans. Just dream of being the champions and we will all work hard for it. I think they were inspired by that,” he added.

Best Foreign Player Soulemane Chabi Yo also had an impressive contribution of 12 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for the Griffins, who pulled off an 86-78 win in the series opener.

Judel Fuentes paced the runner-up Scorpions with 21 points in 28 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, top gunner Jorey Napoles of Technological Institute of the Philippines received the Most Valuable Player award.

Napoles was joined in the Mythical Team by last season’s MVP Dominick Fajardo and Paul De La Cruz of Bulacan State University, Jerico Mondala of Diliman College and Rommel Saliente of Lyceum-Batangas.