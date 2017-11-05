Grizzlies bank on balanced scoring to beat Clippers

LOS ANGELES: The Memphis Grizzlies used a balanced offensive attack and some timely fourth quarter baskets to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) at Staples Center arena.

Mike Conley tallied 22 points and was one of seven players to score in double figures for the visiting Grizzlies, who led most of the first half behind some efficient offensive play as they connected on almost 44 percent of their three-point attempts.

Memphis (6-3) got key contributions off the bench from guards Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers, who scored 20 and 12 points respectively, as well as 13 points from Brandan Wright and 10 by Chandler Parsons to keep the Clippers at bay.

Conley’s offence was a welcome addition as the Grizzlies snapped a two-game losing skid.

“He still isn’t 100 percent,” Memphis head coach David Fizdale said of Conley. “But you could see a difference in places he is on the floor when he’s a little healthier. Any time he’s playing well, we’re in the game.”

The Grizzlies cooled off from three-point range in the second half, closing the game at 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

By comparison, the Clippers shot a miserable four-of 26 overall from three-point range.

Despite their poor three-point shooting, the Clippers kept it close, pulling level midway through the third quarter.

Forward Blake Griffin buoyed the Clippers in all phases with a season-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Griffin was one of five Clippers to score in double figures along with guards Patrick Beverley (23) and Lou Williams (13), center DeAndre Jordan (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (10).

“We were awful defensively in the first five minutes,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said. “We clicked and started getting stops and running. This is the first game in three games that we got our pace back.”

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors routed the Denver Nuggets 127-108.

Draymond Green had 15 points, eight assists and seven assists and Klay Thompson scored 15 points for Golden State, which has won three straight and six of its last seven.

Will Barton had 21 points and eight rebounds and Emmanuel Mudiay scored 15 points for Denver, which lost the second game of a home back-to-back.

The Warriors improved to 7-3 on the season as they blitzed the Nuggets with a dominant third quarter.

The Warriors outscored the Nuggets 27-6 during a stretch where it turned a five-point lead into an 87-61 advantage halfway through the third quarter.

In Detroit, the Pistons are off to a 7-3 start following a 108-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Pistons, who are 4-1 at home, have played in front of small crowds in their new home, Little Caesars Arena.

