Grotesque reading of the Constitution at the Senate hearing on fake news

At the second hearing on fake news by the Senate committee on public information and mass media, we were startled to witness how the process turned into a smorgasbord of freewheeling and self-serving statements by its many resource persons.

The fake-news phenomenon has lately bedeviled communications across the various sectors of our nation and public life, and we have yet to get down to the root of this problem. But getting to the truth of the matter will not be achieved through an anything-goes approach on national television for hours, from which, as what happened on Tuesday, people went away more confused than enlightened.

Things would have been different had the Senate committee requested its resource persons to present coherent and concise statements on their thinking and recommendations on how to best address the fake news problem, instead of just letting everyone orate to promote their own self-interests.

We make this comment now because during the bizarre hearing, one resource person alluded to The Manila Times and gratuitously criticized its chairman, with no effort at substantiation, for allegedly allowing the paper to be under the control of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Maria Ressa, chairman and CEO of the beleaguered Rappler organization, had the effrontery to make this insinuation on the flimsy ground that President Dutere appointed last year our chairman emeritus, Dr. Dante Ang, as special envoy for international public relations of our government.

We take issue with this malicious characterization because it willfully distorts the facts of Dr. Ang’s appointment and those of his role in the operations of The Manila Times. He does not hold any office that occupies any government space or draw any pay from our government. He does not have a role in the day-to-day editorial operations of the Times. He is strictly the chairman emeritus.

When he was appointed in May 2017, his son, Dante FM Ang 2nd, was president and CEO of The Manila Times Publishing Corporation, and continues to serve that role today.

We take issue with this irresponsible characterization of our paper, and we dare Ms. Ressa to discuss the issue point by point in a meeting with our editors and managers. She can also take up with us point by point the criticisms that have been leveled against her by our independent columnists, but which she and Rappler have never answered.

If Ms. Ressa and Rappler mean by this attack to defend themselves against the recent ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Rappler circumvented the constitutional provision that a mass media organization must be 100 percent owned by Filipinos, and that it has consequently lost its registration to operate – in this, they are totally wrong. They have no choice but to comply with the law.

If they mean by this also to bolster their contention that Rappler’s closure is a strike against press freedom in the country, this is a total falsehood, and Ms. Ressa knows it. Rappler itself confesses it. On Rappler’s website, the public will be shocked to find a lengthy article on Rappler’s appeal of the SEC ruling before the Court of Appeals (CA).

Rappler contends in its appeal that it is not subject to the constitutional bar for media ownership, because it is neither print nor broadcast media. It is an online only news organization. It is not mass media.

If it is not a media organization, why is it invoking press freedom for its operations’ business? (Its statement at the Senate hearing quotes Ms. Ressa as saying, “We, in the media…). If it is not mass media, why were Rappler and Ms. Ressa given a platform at the Senate hearing on Tuesday?

This is a grotesque reading of the Constitution, and it should be treated as such by the Court of Appeals.

Having been engaged in journalism since the birth of our republic, The Manila Times knows that being subject to the strictures of government and being blind-sided by criticism go with the territory.

But this should not include the distortion of our service and our work to serve the self-interest and agenda of others.

The Times has always strived to report the news and developments in order to get to the truth. We do not report the news in order to make it conform or serve a pre-set political, economic or social objective. We do it to help our readers and our publics achieve a better understanding of the problems and challenges of national life.