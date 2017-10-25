Grounds for denial of petition for legal separation

Dear PAO,

I found out that my wife filed a case for legal separation against me. I am yet to receive and see the actual case but I want to know the grounds for the denial of a prayer for a legal separation. Also, I want to know who will have the custody of our minor son in case the legal separation case is granted. Please give us advice. Thanks.

Shawnie

Dear Shawnie,

In general, a petition for legal separation will be denied if your wife who filed the legal separation case failed to prove in court the grounds she mentioned in her petition. Although you did not mention in your narration the specific ground cited by your wife in her petition for legal separation, it is important to know that she, as the petitioner, will have the burden of proof in proving the existence of a ground to support her petition.

More specifically, Article 56 of the Family Code of the Philippines enumerates other grounds for the denial of a petition for legal separation, to wit:

“Art. 56. The petition for legal separation shall be denied on any of the following grounds:

(1) Where the aggrieved party has condoned the offense or act complained of;

(2) Where the aggrieved party has consented to the commission of the offense or act complained of;

(3) Where there is connivance between the parties in the commission of the offense or act constituting the ground for legal separation;

(4) Where both parties have given ground for legal separation;

(5) Where there is collusion between the parties to obtain decree of legal separation; or

(6) Where the action is barred by prescription.”

Please note that with regard to the denial of a petition for legal separation because of prescription, the law requires that an action for legal separation must be filed within five (5) years from the time of the occurrence of the cause, otherwise it will be deemed prescribed. (Article 57, Id.)

As to the custody of a minor child in case a legal separation is granted, Article 63 of the Family Code states that the innocent spouse shall be the custodian of any minor children but subject to further determination by the court when deemed necessary. Therefore, should your wife prove before the court that you gave cause for the grant of petition for legal separation of your marriage, the custody of your minor child will be given to her since she will be deemed as the innocent spouse.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.