Grounds for cancellation of passport

Dear PAO,

I have two minor children with my common-law spouse, Rene. Rene has been going in and out of the country for almost four years as an overseas Filipino worker. Despite this, my children have not received any financial support from their father. I want to teach Rene a lesson for abandoning his obligations to his children. Aside from a civil action that would compel him to give support to our children, I am also planning to have his passport cancelled. Is there any way that his passport could be revoked?

Thank you very much,

Rosita

Dear Rosita,

Under the Philippine Constitution, particularly Section 6 of Article III, Filipinos have the right to travel in and out of the Philippines except in the interest of national security, public safety or public health, as may be provided by law.

This provision is quoted below:

“Section 6. The liberty of abode and of changing the same within the limits prescribed by law shall not be impaired except upon lawful order of the court. Neither shall the right to travel be impaired except in the interest of national security, public safety or public health, as may be provided by law.”

Because issuance of passport is essential in exercising one’s right to travel outside the Philippines, it is thus provided under Section 2 of Republic Act (RA) 8239 or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996:

“Sec. 2. Statement of Policy.—he people’s constitutional right to travel is inviolable. Accordingly, the government has the duty to issue passport or any travel document to any citizen of the Philippines or individual who complies with the requirement of this Act. The right to travel may be impaired only when national security, public safety or public health requires. To enhance and protect the unimpaired exercise of this right, only minimum requirements for the application and issuance of passports and other travel documents shall be prescribed. Action on such application and the issuance shall be expedited.” (Emphasis supplied)

Notwithstanding such policy, the cancellation of the passport may be done only under grounds provided by the law, to wit:

“Sec. 8. Grounds for Denial, Cancellation or Restrictions.—The application for passport may be denied, cancelled or restricted only on the following grounds:

a) Denial of Passport

xxx

b) Cancellation

1. When the holder is a fugitive from justice;

2. When the holder has been convicted of a criminal offense; Provided, That the passport may be restored after service of sentence; or

3. When a passport was acquired fraudulently or tampered with.

xxx” (Emphasis supplied)

Based on the foregoing, the cancellation of your common-law spouse’s passport may only be done if he is a fugitive from justice, convicted of a criminal offense or when his passport was acquired through fraud.

Unfortunately, Rene’s abandonment of his obligations to his children is not a valid ground for the cancellation of his passport.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.