Groundwork for #SaveBoracay laid down

Government agencies, stakeholders unite to rehabilitate PH premier destination

An old song goes, “No man is an island, no man stands alone.” Indeed, no man is an island as far as Boracay – the country’s premiere destination and voted several times as the world’s best island – is concerned.

The rehabilitation of the top tourist spot has been very challenging, like the high levels of coliform bacteria, long before its temporary six-month closure for upgrading that started on April 26,

President Rodrigo Duterte said in February that Boracay is drowning in feces and may need to be shut down to protect the health of millions of visitors.

“I will close Boracay. Boracay is a cesspool,” the President said while addressing a business forum in Davao City more than two months ago.

Secretary Wanda Teo and other Department of Tourism (DOT) officials, though reportedly got red-faced, agreed with the President.

“It’s a shame that Boracay, which has repeatedly been recognized by a prestigious travel magazine as the world’s most beautiful island, may yet end up a paradise lost if water contamination continues,” Teo stated.

DOT spokesman Ricky Alegre revealed about the problem in Boracay some more, asserting the findings that some establishments have illegally tapped their sewage line into the water line.

Of the 150 Boracay business establishments recently inspected by the government, only 25 were connected to the sewage line, he said.

If not remedied, Duterte warned that the situation was a looming environmental “disaster” and a “tragedy” that could soon drive visitors away from the once pristine island.

He said he had ordered Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu to clean up Boracay.

“I’ll give you six months. Clean the goddamn thing,” he directed Cimatu.

Supportive cluster

“Looking forward, only together can we do this. We encountered challenges before like the high levels of coliform bacteria and we have overcome it together,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in Filipino during the Department of Tourism’s Save Boracay Working Conference at Savoy Hotel Boracay Newcoast last week.

Different national government agencies and local government units settled their differences and laid down the groundwork for the Boracay upgrading.

DOT Western Visayas regional director Helen Catalbas – later joined by Undersecretary Katherine de Castro, Alegre, and officials of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), regional offices of Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the municipality of Malay – presented their respective action plans for the island.

De Castro welcomed the positive response of the dialogue moderated by Rod Nepomuceno.

“We appreciate the ideas and the suggestions of all the stakeholders. The attendance just shows the support of everyone who came here to #SaveBoracay,” de Castro said.

Action Officer Rowena Aguirre from the Office of Malay Mayor Ceciron Cawaling explained the LGU Malay Boracay Island Rehabilitation Action Plan while the Boracay Security Plan General Guidelines and Inter-agency Security Preparation was presented by the PNP and the DILG, respectively.

TIEZA, DOT’s implementing arm for infrastructure, showcased the agency’s ongoing projects including the implementation of the temporary discharge pipeline in Bulabog as additional works, solicitation of support from the water utilities and commitments from private sectors for the “New Boracay.”

Boracay stakeholders signed a Manifesto with TIEZA in support of the plan of action to address the drainage, water and wastewater issues while volunteering their employees as additional manpower and their resources to the rehabilitation of the island, including declogging and backfilling of the drainage and problematic outfalls.

“We are looking forward to the next season. We are fully supporting the project of TIEZA, on the completion of our entire drainage system and the cleaning up,” said Nenette Aguirre-Graf, president of the business group Boracay Foundation Inc. (BFI)

Officials from DENR, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Province of Aklan, Boracay Island Water Company, Inc. (BIWC), Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) also joined the dialogue to listen to the sentiments of the locals and stakeholders.

National tourism and travel operators and associations, local stakeholders including BFI, Boracay Action Group, Boracay Water Sports Association, Mabuhay Host, Malay Tour Guides Association, Boracay Lifeguard Association, Caticlan Boracay Transport Multi-Purpose Cooperative, representatives from churches, the indigenous community, academe, resorts and accommodation voiced out their sentiments and offered support to the government initiative.

“Everyone is grateful for this opportunity; we don’t want to point any fingers here. We have to move forward. And to move forward, we need unity,” Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Boracay (PCCI Boracay) corporate secretary Elena Tosca Brugger.

“I’m here also as a stakeholder to support all the initiatives of the inter-agency. We can clean Boracay and we can continue to be proud of Boracay as the most beautiful island in this planet,” shared Spokesperson Roque.