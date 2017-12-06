Group to address MM flooding thru Laguna lakeshore park

THE Rehabilitation of 90,000 hectares of Laguna Lake – the source of the Pasig River – will solve the problem of traffic and flooding in Metro Manila, a proponent of the project said.

Benedicto Dorado, a councilor of Manila in 1988, said he noticed how the streets of Manila would go underwater after a short downpour.

“I made my own independent research and investigation. Spending my spare time studying water levels in the Pasig River, my investigations led me to its source – Laguna Lake,” he said.

The flooding problem is part of an even larger project he conceived many years ago to prevent and lessen the effects of future disastrous flooding in Metro Manila, one that he says he had already proposed to past administrations but was not given top priority.

Last week, Dorado met with Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) General Manager Jaime Medina to discuss details of his project.

Its main component is a 220-kilometer lakeshore park around Laguna Lake that will have residential districts, hotels and resorts, water sports facilities, business establishments and port facilities.

The group aims to rehabilitate and develop 90,000 hectares of Laguna Lake that will solve the traffic problem and flooding of Metro Manila. It is expected to generate jobs and livelihood as well as boost tourism as it preserves the ecological balance and aquatic resources within the lake.

“This paper shows a permanent solution to the problem. It is not only focused on flood control but is actually a comprehensive development project that also ensures economic growth by reducing poverty, providing jobs, easing traffic congestion, and a lot more,” Dorado said.

He was with Miguel Amoranto, director of Singapore-based Green Power Limited and Jes Menor, president of ADI Limited Inc., the main project designer.

Amoranto, representing the financing group said they are committed to fund the entire project and hopes to have an audience with President Rodrigo Duterte for its formal presentation.

Susan Amoroso, executive director of the Laguna Lake project, said they are currently organizing a summit to present it to all stakeholders sometime next year.